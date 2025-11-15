Tragic Domestic Incident Leaves Three Children Orphaned
A 32-year-old man allegedly took his own life after killing his wife, leaving their three children orphaned. The incident occurred in Surjipur Nihastha as the wife returned from a wedding. Police are investigating the case, with a sickle identified as the weapon used in the crime.
A heart-wrenching domestic tragedy unfolded when a man allegedly took his own life after murdering his wife, leaving their three young children parentless. The police reported the incident occurred in Surjipur Nihastha.
The horrific act transpired as Soni Devi, 28, returned home from a wedding. Her husband, Bhimraj, 32, reportedly locked the room and fatally attacked her with a sharp weapon before committing suicide by hanging.
Police discovered a sickle at the scene, suspected to be the murder weapon, and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The couple's three children were fortunately not present, staying with their maternal grandfather. Investigations continue into this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
