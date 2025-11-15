Jammu and Kashmir Government Pledges Support After Tragic Nowgam Blast

A tragic explosion at Nowgam police station late Friday night has prompted action from Jammu and Kashmir's administration. The blast, linked to the extraction of samples from a cache of explosives seized in the 'white-collar terror module' case, resulted in nine deaths and 32 injuries.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has promised aid and support for the victims' families, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing every possible resource for their recovery, including compensating for structural damage in the affected area.

The Chief Minister instructed Health Minister Sakina Itoo to ensure optimal medical care for those injured in the blast, further reinforcing the government's pledge to assist the afflicted community during this difficult time.

