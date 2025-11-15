Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Government Pledges Support After Tragic Nowgam Blast

In response to the accidental explosion at Nowgam police station, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pledged governmental support to affected families and promised compensation for damaged nearby structures. The blast, which occurred during a sample extraction from confiscated explosives, resulted in nine fatalities and 32 injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Government Pledges Support After Tragic Nowgam Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic explosion at Nowgam police station late Friday night has prompted action from Jammu and Kashmir's administration. The blast, linked to the extraction of samples from a cache of explosives seized in the 'white-collar terror module' case, resulted in nine deaths and 32 injuries.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has promised aid and support for the victims' families, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing every possible resource for their recovery, including compensating for structural damage in the affected area.

The Chief Minister instructed Health Minister Sakina Itoo to ensure optimal medical care for those injured in the blast, further reinforcing the government's pledge to assist the afflicted community during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of casteism: PM Modi in Surat.

Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of cas...

 India
2
New M-Y combination of Mahila (women) and Youth has given decisive verdict (to NDA) in Bihar: PM Modi in Surat.

New M-Y combination of Mahila (women) and Youth has given decisive verdict (...

 India
3
Embraer's Strategic Takeoff in India's Aviation Market

Embraer's Strategic Takeoff in India's Aviation Market

 Thailand
4
Congress' spate of electoral defeats in the last decade is a matter of introspection for that party: PM Modi in Gujarat.

Congress' spate of electoral defeats in the last decade is a matter of intro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025