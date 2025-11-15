AMRIT Pharmacies Mark a Decade of Transforming Affordable Healthcare in India

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri J. P. Nadda inaugurated the 10th Anniversary Celebrations of AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) Pharmacies at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event celebrated a major milestone in India’s journey toward universal and equitable healthcare, highlighting how the AMRIT initiative has substantially reduced the financial burden of medical treatments for millions of citizens.

Since the network’s launch in 2015, AMRIT pharmacies have played a vital role in making essential and life-saving medicines affordable, offering discounts ranging from 50% to 90%. These efforts have significantly eased treatment expenses, particularly for economically vulnerable families who often struggle with high out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

Vision Rooted in Accessible and Equitable Healthcare

In his address, Shri Nadda commended HLL Lifecare Ltd., the implementing agency responsible for establishing and operating the AMRIT Pharmacy network. He recalled the government’s 2014 commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to transform India’s healthcare landscape by making it accessible, affordable, and equitable. It was within this framework that the Jan Aushadhi initiative and AMRIT were conceived—designed to ensure that high-quality medicines and medical consumables are available at fair prices.

Over the past decade, AMRIT has evolved into a widespread, trusted national network with more than 255 operational outlets. Shri Nadda announced an ambitious plan to expand this network to 500 pharmacies, extending the reach of affordable medicines deeper into the healthcare system. While every AIIMS hospital in the country now hosts an AMRIT pharmacy, he emphasized the next major goal: ensuring that every medical college and every district hospital in India is empowered with an AMRIT outlet.

Empirical Impact: Crores Benefited, Massive Savings Realized

Highlighting AMRIT’s achievements, Shri Nadda noted that providing 50% discounts on branded medicines has directly benefited over 6.85 crore patients since 2015. The pharmacies have collectively dispensed medicines valued at ₹17,000 crore at MRP, resulting in savings of approximately ₹8,500 crore for patients nationwide—clear evidence of AMRIT’s deep social and economic impact.

He further stressed the importance of ramping up public awareness, noting that many citizens remain unaware of AMRIT’s services. Increasing visibility and outreach, he said, is essential to ensuring that more people can take advantage of affordable, high-quality medicines.

Strengthening the Network: Leadership, Commitment, and Innovation

Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted AMRIT’s foundation in the Prime Minister’s vision and the Health Ministry’s leadership. She appreciated the dedication of the “HLL family and the AMRIT network,” noting their commitment to advance the mission with Josh (energy), Junoon (enthusiasm), and Jazbaat (spirit). She underscored that the initiative continues to uphold its core objective: ensuring affordable, accessible, and equitable access to essential medicines.

During the ceremony, Ms. Anitha Thampi, in her vote of thanks, conveyed deep appreciation to Shri Nadda for his guidance and to the Health Ministry’s officials for their enduring support. She acknowledged the relentless efforts of frontline HLL and AMRIT teams whose work ensures that affordable medicines reach citizens every day.

New Milestones: Digital Upgrades, Outreach Expansion, and Citizen Services

The celebration also marked several forward-looking launches aimed at strengthening the AMRIT ecosystem:

Inauguration of 10 New AMRIT Outlets: Expanding access to affordable medicines across India.

Launch of AMRIT ITes – Eco Green Version 2.0: A sustainable digital platform designed to optimize operations, improve transparency, and enhance service efficiency across the network.

Release of Customised My Stamp with India Post: Commemorating AMRIT’s decade­-long journey.

Unveiling of a Coffee Table Book: Featuring success stories, milestones, patient testimonies, and the initiative’s transformation over the last ten years.

Flagging Off a Mobile Pharmacy Van: Extending affordable medicine access to rural and underserved communities in the NCR region through doorstep delivery.

Launch of a 24×7 National Contact Centre: Providing real-time information on medicine availability, pricing, and nearby AMRIT locations for citizens across the country.

A Decade Marked by Impact, A Future Focused on Expansion

The AMRIT initiative stands today as a model of public-sector innovation in healthcare affordability. Over ten years, it has not only delivered financial relief to millions but has also strengthened India’s public health infrastructure. Looking ahead, the government and HLL Lifecare Ltd. aim to accelerate expansion, enhance digital integration, and deepen community outreach.

With every new pharmacy, rural van, digital upgrade, and awareness campaign, AMRIT brings the nation closer to equitable healthcare—ensuring that no citizen is denied treatment due to the cost of medicines.