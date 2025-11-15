Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for BJP Activist in Disturbing School Assault Case

A court sentenced BJP activist Padmarajan to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl at a school in Palathayi. Despite claiming to be the sole breadwinner, the nature of the crime led to strict punishment. The case underwent five investigations, culminating in a comprehensive chargesheet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:34 IST
In a landmark verdict, a local court handed a life imprisonment sentence on Saturday to BJP activist Padmarajan K, aged 48, for the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Palathayi. Padmarajan, known locally as Pappen Master, was accused of repeatedly assaulting the child during early 2020 while employed as a school teacher.

Judge Jalarajani M T of the Thalassery Fast Track Special Court imposed life imprisonment under IPC section 376AB, complemented by hefty fines under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The disturbing nature of the crimes negated any potential leniency plea, as advocated otherwise by the defense.

The case drew significant controversy, including allegations of political conspiracy, prompting multiple investigations. The decisive chargesheet was submitted by a team spearheaded by ADGP E J Jayaraj after three years of exhaustive inquiry and shifts in the investigative team.

