SECI, Andhra Pradesh Seal 1200 MWh BESS & Hybrid Solar Deal at AP Summit 2025

In a landmark development for India’s clean energy landscape, the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI)—a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE)—exchanged Government Orders (GOs) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the deployment of two major renewable energy projects: a 1200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Nandyal and a 50 MW Hybrid Solar Project.

The exchange took place during the Energy Session of the Andhra Pradesh Partnership Summit 2025, held in Visakhapatnam and organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

This collaboration marks a significant stride towards enhancing grid stability, supporting large-scale renewable integration, and accelerating India’s transition to a clean and storage-enabled energy ecosystem.

Government Mandate and Project Approval

The Ministry of Power, through its order dated 23 January 2025, designated SECI as the implementing agency for the 1200 MWh BESS project under Market-Based Operations. This designation reflects SECI’s growing role as India’s frontline renewable infrastructure developer and storage integrator.

Subsequently, the project received formal approval from the Chairman, SECI Board, Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi on 22 October 2025. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has since been closely monitoring progress on both the large-scale BESS and the 50 MW Hybrid Solar Project, emphasizing the strategic importance of these installations for India’s green transition.

SECI to Fully Invest Under CAPEX Mode

Both flagship projects will be developed under the CAPEX Mode, with SECI taking on full investment responsibility. This model ensures:

Higher project ownership and accountability

Improved lifecycle management

Streamlined project execution

Long-term operational stability

By committing its own capital, SECI reinforces its confidence in the viability, necessity, and impact of advanced storage solutions and hybrid renewable generation in India’s energy future.

Formal Exchange of GOs at AP Partnership Summit 2025

During the Summit, the Energy Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Gottipati Ravi Kumar, formally handed over the Government Orders to SECI in the presence of:

Shri K. Vijayanand, Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh

M. Kamalakara Babu, Vice Chairman, NREDCAP (New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh)

SECI representatives Shri Sivakumar Venkat Vepakomma and Shri Rohit Choubey

The exchange symbolized a coordinated effort between the Centre and State to build future-ready energy assets capable of supporting India's surging renewable penetration.

Significance of the 1200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System at Nandyal

The 1200 MWh BESS project is poised to be one of India’s largest grid-scale storage installations. It will play a pivotal role in:

Balancing renewable energy intermittency

Providing peak power support

Enhancing grid reliability and flexibility

Supporting future energy trading markets

Facilitating higher renewable energy adoption at state and national levels

As India’s renewable capacity grows rapidly, large-scale storage has become essential to ensure grid stability and smooth energy transitions.

50 MW Hybrid Solar Project: Advancing Clean Generation for Andhra Pradesh

The Hybrid Solar Project will blend solar energy generation with complementary technologies such as wind or storage, depending on the project structure, to deliver:

Higher capacity utilization factors (CUF)

Reduced variability in power output

More dependable renewable-powered supply to the grid

Stronger support for industrial and commercial load centers

This project adds to Andhra Pradesh’s growing renewable portfolio, positioning the state as a major contributor to India’s national clean energy goals.

Accelerating India’s Transition to a Storage-Enabled Green Grid

The exchange of Government Orders marks a significant leap in strengthening both state and national renewable infrastructure. With India targeting 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, large-scale energy storage systems are critical to ensure flexibility, reliability, and stability.

SECI reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with state governments, central ministries, and industry stakeholders to build:

High-impact renewable projects

Advanced storage assets

A modern, resilient, and decarbonized energy system

These two projects together signify a major step forward in India’s clean energy expansion, setting the stage for a greener, storage-driven, and energy-secure future.