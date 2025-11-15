Sri Lanka's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Arrested in Major Drug Bust

Sri Lankan law enforcement officials have apprehended more than 1,000 individuals in connection with drug-related offenses during a sweeping operation dubbed 'A Nation United.' This initiative, launched by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, represents a significant push against the nation's drug trade.

The operation netted 1,056 arrests and marks one of the largest strides in reducing the drug supply chain within the country. Notably, it focuses on decreasing demand and increasing resources for anti-narcotics activities, while also prioritizing rehabilitation for addicts.

During the raids on Friday, police confiscated 311 grams of heroin and approximately 1.173 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Authorities also detained 14 individuals suspected of other crimes, while 288 arrest evaders were also captured, signaling a comprehensive crackdown on lawbreaking activities.

