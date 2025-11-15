CISF Bolsters Its Ranks with Over 11,000 New Recruits

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) experienced a significant surge in manpower as more than 11,000 personnel were inducted into the constable ranks. Among the new recruits, 1,896 are women, marking a crucial development for the paramilitary force that plays a pivotal role in the nation's security framework.

With these additions, the operational strength of the CISF increased by 8 percent, enhancing its capacity to protect critical national infrastructure such as airports and dams. The current workforce of the force is approximately 1.70 lakh.

This latest recruitment drive aims to address manpower demands at newly secured installations, including Jewar Airport in Noida, Navi Mumbai Airport, and essential projects like Bhakra Dam. Established in 1969, the CISF operates under the Union home ministry, safeguarding key installations across government and private sectors.