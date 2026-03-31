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PM Modi Unveils Rs 20,000 Crore Projects to Propel Infrastructure and Development in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched and dedicated various infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore, covering vital sectors such as power, railways, and urban development. Significant initiatives include the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, power transmission projects, and cultural tourism enhancements aimed at boosting regional growth and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:54 IST
PM Modi Unveils Rs 20,000 Crore Projects to Propel Infrastructure and Development in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a sweeping array of development projects, with a total outlay exceeding Rs 20,000 crore, highlighting significant advancements across several sectors including power, railways, and urban infrastructure.

The launch of the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway promises to address regional connectivity needs. Constructed at an investment of Rs 5,100 crore, it marks a pivotal step in enhancing transportation across Gujarat.

In the rail sector, PM Modi facilitated the completion of major projects to bolster connectivity. These developments, alongside tourism and water management projects, underscore a transformative push towards holistic regional development.

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