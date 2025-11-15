Left Menu

Court Grants Interim Bail to Suryakant Yeole in Land Scam Case

Suryakant Yeole, a suspended tehsildar accused of illegal land dealings, was granted interim bail by a court on Saturday. He is involved in two controversial land sales, one linked to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister's son. The court awarded him temporary bail against a personal bond until a final decision is made.

  Country:
  • India

A court on Saturday granted interim bail to suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, suspect in illegal land transaction cases.

Yeole faces charges over unauthorized land grants, including land sales linked to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister's son. In response, Yeole applied for anticipatory bail, which was granted temporarily.

The decision includes a bond of Rs 10,000 while awaiting the court's final verdict on his plea. Legal defense was provided by Senior Advocate Harshad Nimbalkar alongside Advocate Shivam Nimbalkar.

