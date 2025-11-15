Court Grants Interim Bail to Suryakant Yeole in Land Scam Case

A court on Saturday granted interim bail to suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, suspect in illegal land transaction cases.

Yeole faces charges over unauthorized land grants, including land sales linked to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister's son. In response, Yeole applied for anticipatory bail, which was granted temporarily.

The decision includes a bond of Rs 10,000 while awaiting the court's final verdict on his plea. Legal defense was provided by Senior Advocate Harshad Nimbalkar alongside Advocate Shivam Nimbalkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)