Ajit Pawar Defends Controversial Candidate Selection Amid Civic Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar defended the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) choice to field candidates with criminal backgrounds for the upcoming civic polls, citing that without a guilty verdict, no one can be termed a criminal.

Pawar reacted to Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol's criticism of the NCP for awarding tickets to individuals allegedly linked to crimes. He also addressed the broader allegations of a multi-billion-rupee irrigation scam levied against him, reaffirming his innocence due to a lack of conclusive evidence.

In the run-up to the elections for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, scheduled for January 15, Pawar highlighted financial discrepancies during the BJP's tenure, which, according to him, plunged what was once Asia's richest municipal corporation into debt. The Deputy CM assured that if NCP wins, a thorough investigation will follow.