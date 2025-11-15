Mystery Surrounds SHO's Tragic Death

Mystery shrouds the tragic demise of Binu Thomas, the Station House Officer at Cherpulassery Police Station, who was found hanging in his official quarters, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The 52-year-old officer, native to Thottilpalam in Kozhikode, was last seen on duty before he failed to return, prompting colleagues to search for him. Upon arriving at his residence, they discovered his lifeless body.

A 30-page suicide note was discovered, indicating personal issues might have led to his death. Police have announced the body has been taken to a hospital for a postmortem slated for Sunday, and a case will be registered regarding the incident.