Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Teacher in Heinous Child Rape Case

In a landmark judgment, a court in Thalassery has sentenced BJP activist and school teacher Padmarajan K alias Pappen Master to life imprisonment for the horrific crime of raping a 10-year-old girl. The judge also imposed additional sentences and fines under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case has been controversial from the onset, with allegations from the BJP of a political conspiracy. Despite these claims, extensive investigations were undertaken, eventually leading to Padmarajan's conviction. Before the sentence announcement, Padmarajan requested leniency, a plea that was strongly contested by the prosecution due to the crime's severity.

The court's verdict underscored the gravity of the offences committed between January and February 2020 while Padmarajan was employed as a teacher. Authorities have been instructed to remove him from educational duties. The decision achieved closure for the victim's family and sent a strong message against child abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)