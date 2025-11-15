Left Menu

Lebanon's Complaint at the United Nations: A Wall Over the Blue Line

Lebanon plans to issue a formal complaint to the U.N. Security Council against Israel, citing the construction of a concrete wall extending beyond the Blue Line. This line is a U.N.-mapped boundary separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, established after Israeli forces withdrew in 2000.

Lebanon is preparing to escalate its grievances to the U.N. Security Council over Israel's construction of a concrete wall. The wall, according to Lebanon, breaches the recognized Blue Line border, sparking tensions along this contentious boundary.

The Blue Line was delineated by the United Nations following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon in 2000. It serves as a temporary international boundary between Lebanon and Israel, as well as the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Lebanon alleges that Israel's recent constructions infringe upon this boundary.

The Lebanese presidency emphasized that the complaint aims to address Israel's perceived encroachment, amid ongoing regional instability. The move to bring this matter to the U.N. underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Blue Line, a symbol of both peace efforts and geopolitical friction.

