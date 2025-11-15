Left Menu

Inter-State Robbery Gang Busted for Train Heists

Railway Police arrested four members of a gang for stealing Rs 50 lakh worth of ornaments from a train passenger. The accused, hailing from Haryana, were identified through CCTV and call records. The stolen items were recovered near the Kerala–Karnataka border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:02 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Railway Police apprehended four members of an inter-state robbery gang on Saturday. The accused were caught for allegedly stealing ornaments valued at Rs 50 lakh from a train passenger.

The accused, Rajesh, Dilbag, Manoj, and Jithender, all hailing from Haryana, were identified and tracked through meticulous examination of railway reservation charts and CCTV footage. An elderly couple had reported the theft after realizing their gold and diamond ornaments went missing post their train journey from Chennai to Mangaluru.

With coordination from local law enforcement, the accused were intercepted near the Kerala–Karnataka border, and the stolen items were recovered. Investigations reveal they targeted passengers in AC coaches. They will face court proceedings on Sunday.

