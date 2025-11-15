Inter-State Robbery Gang Busted for Train Heists

In a significant breakthrough, Railway Police apprehended four members of an inter-state robbery gang on Saturday. The accused were caught for allegedly stealing ornaments valued at Rs 50 lakh from a train passenger.

The accused, Rajesh, Dilbag, Manoj, and Jithender, all hailing from Haryana, were identified and tracked through meticulous examination of railway reservation charts and CCTV footage. An elderly couple had reported the theft after realizing their gold and diamond ornaments went missing post their train journey from Chennai to Mangaluru.

With coordination from local law enforcement, the accused were intercepted near the Kerala–Karnataka border, and the stolen items were recovered. Investigations reveal they targeted passengers in AC coaches. They will face court proceedings on Sunday.

