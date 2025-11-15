Gang Members Nabbed in Poonch with Firearms and Cash
Three Punjab locals, linked to the Gopi Ghanshyam Puria gang, were arrested in Poonch district with two pistols and Rs 2.18 lakh cash. They were intercepted in a car while allegedly attempting to procure weapons. A case is registered, and investigations continue.
In a significant law enforcement operation, three individuals from Punjab were apprehended in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrests occurred on Saturday, highlighting a potential weapon procurement attempt by the suspects.
The men, identified as Kanwaljeet Singh, Mandeep Singh alias Sidhu, and Harmanpreet Singh, were allegedly part of the notorious Gopi Ghanshyam Puria gang. Police intercepted their private car at Mirza Morh in the Surankote area.
A substantial amount of cash, Rs 2.18 lakh, was found in the vehicle. Further questioning led to the discovery of two pistols and live ammunition. These arrests are part of a continuing investigation, with charges filed at the Surankote police station.
