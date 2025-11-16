Left Menu

Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

The former human rights minister of Brazil, Silvio Almeida, faces accusations of sexual misconduct. After being fired amid these allegations, prosecutors will decide on pressing charges. Almeida, previously a vocal figure against racism, has denied the accusations, but the claims represent a significant setback for President Lula's government.

Brazil's federal police have formally accused Silvio Almeida, the former human rights minister, of sexual misconduct following his dismissal over related allegations last year, as confirmed by a police official on Saturday.

With prosecutors now considering whether to pursue charges, any decision would subsequently be evaluated by the Supreme Court, potentially leading Almeida to trial. While he has denied wrongdoing, Almeida has remained silent since media reports confirmed the police's formal accusations on Friday.

Almeida's removal came after MeToo Brazil reported misconduct complaints against him, with Anielle Franco, the Minister for Racial Equality, named among the alleged victims and backing President Lula's decision to fire him. The turmoil highlights ongoing issues with gender violence in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

