V Srinivas: The New Pillar of Rajasthan's Administration

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, V Srinivas has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan. The senior IAS officer takes over from Sudhansh Pant, who is transitioning to a central role.

Srinivas, known for his extensive experience on central deputation, was relieved by the Centre earlier this month. He has been associated with crucial roles in public grievances and pensioners' welfare.

Alongside his duties as Chief Secretary, Srinivas will also oversee the Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Ltd., and serve as Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, following an illustrious career in both state and central government roles.