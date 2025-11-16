Left Menu

V Srinivas: The New Pillar of Rajasthan's Administration

V Srinivas, a senior IAS officer, has been appointed as Rajasthan's new Chief Secretary. Previously serving on central deputation, he will now lead state administration until September 2026. A seasoned bureaucrat with a distinguished career, Srinivas also holds additional roles in state enterprises and government bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:48 IST
V Srinivas: The New Pillar of Rajasthan's Administration
V Srinivas
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, V Srinivas has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan. The senior IAS officer takes over from Sudhansh Pant, who is transitioning to a central role.

Srinivas, known for his extensive experience on central deputation, was relieved by the Centre earlier this month. He has been associated with crucial roles in public grievances and pensioners' welfare.

Alongside his duties as Chief Secretary, Srinivas will also oversee the Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Ltd., and serve as Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, following an illustrious career in both state and central government roles.

TRENDING

1
India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

 India
2
Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

 Global
3
Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

 New Zealand
4
Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in ...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025