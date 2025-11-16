Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

In a powerful demonstration of public dissatisfaction, thousands of members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo rallied in Manila on Sunday against a major flood-control corruption scandal. The scandal implicates prominent politicians and officials, shaking the very foundation of trust in infrastructure projects in the typhoon-prone nation.

The protest comes amidst growing outrage over the discovery of numerous non-existent or substandard flood defense projects. Construction companies reportedly funneled substantial kickbacks to influential figures to secure contracts, fueling public demand for transparency and justice.

Despite the tense atmosphere, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed accountability. An independent commission has already filed criminal complaints against many implicated individuals, including top officials and business executives. The scandal underscores the urgency of addressing corruption in governance and infrastructure development.