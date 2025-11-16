Northern Zonal Council Meets to Address Regional Challenges

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Faridabad, Haryana, focusing on key regional issues such as education, health, and the swift investigation of sexual offences against women and children.

The Northern Zonal Council, which consists of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh, serves as a crucial forum for resolving disputes and enhancing collaboration between these states and union territories.

Main issues on the agenda include implementing Fast Track Special Courts for swift case resolution, expanding banking facilities in villages, and improving nutrition, urban planning, and cooperative systems.