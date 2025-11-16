Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

In Sanjauli, six individuals have been charged for allegedly obstructing worshippers at a mosque recently declared illegal by the court, police confirmed on Sunday. The incident has sparked concerns over communal tensions in the area.

The conflict began on Friday as devotees from other states traveled to the mosque to offer prayers. They were intercepted by members of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, who opposed their entry and demanded identification verification.

Despite police attempts to mediate, the situation escalated with slogans being raised. Video footage of the disturbance circulated on social media. The accused now face charges of disrupting communal harmony, with investigations ongoing.