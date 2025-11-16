Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

Six people face charges for preventing devotees from praying at Sanjauli mosque, deemed illegal by court. The accused, linked to Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, stopped visitors and demanded IDs. The incident, captured on video, has raised concerns over communal harmony and prompted police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:37 IST
Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Sanjauli, six individuals have been charged for allegedly obstructing worshippers at a mosque recently declared illegal by the court, police confirmed on Sunday. The incident has sparked concerns over communal tensions in the area.

The conflict began on Friday as devotees from other states traveled to the mosque to offer prayers. They were intercepted by members of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, who opposed their entry and demanded identification verification.

Despite police attempts to mediate, the situation escalated with slogans being raised. Video footage of the disturbance circulated on social media. The accused now face charges of disrupting communal harmony, with investigations ongoing.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

 India
3
Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network

Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Net...

 India
4
Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025