Ukraine Seeks to Secure Prisoner Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine is actively pursuing efforts to resume prisoner exchanges with Russia, aiming to secure the return of 1,200 Ukrainian detainees. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Sunday that numerous meetings and negotiations are underway to ensure the swaps occur.

Negotiations involve consultations mediated by Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with both parties agreeing to activate exchange agreements previously brokered in Istanbul. These protocols, established in 2022, have facilitated exchanges but remain inconsistent. Ukraine hopes the process will conclude by the New Year.

Meanwhile, Ukraine battles continuous Russian aerial attacks, which have severely impacted critical infrastructure, including a solar power plant. The ongoing conflict continues to strain Ukraine's resources and resilience.