Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Strategic Review in Udhampur

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Commander of the Army, conducted a review of the counter-terrorism setup in Udhampur district. During his visit to areas like Basantgarh and Rampur, he encouraged vigilance against new threats. He praised the troops for their dedication to maintaining safety in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:38 IST
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Northern Commander of the Army, conducted a comprehensive review of the counter-terrorism grid in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. He stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive measures against potential threats in the region.

During his visit to Basantgarh and Rampur, which have experienced several terror incidents in recent years, Lt Gen Sharma lauded the troops for their professionalism and unwavering commitment to keep the area terror-free. The Northern Command shared this message via their official social media account.

A day earlier, the commander inspected operational readiness in the Nowshera and Bimber Gali sectors of Rajouri district. He interacted with troops stationed along the Line of Control, commending their morale and efficiency, and was briefed on advanced surveillance and engagement capabilities that ensure a strong defensive posture.

