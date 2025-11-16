Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Strategic Review in Udhampur

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Northern Commander of the Army, conducted a comprehensive review of the counter-terrorism grid in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. He stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive measures against potential threats in the region.

During his visit to Basantgarh and Rampur, which have experienced several terror incidents in recent years, Lt Gen Sharma lauded the troops for their professionalism and unwavering commitment to keep the area terror-free. The Northern Command shared this message via their official social media account.

A day earlier, the commander inspected operational readiness in the Nowshera and Bimber Gali sectors of Rajouri district. He interacted with troops stationed along the Line of Control, commending their morale and efficiency, and was briefed on advanced surveillance and engagement capabilities that ensure a strong defensive posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)