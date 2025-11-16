Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic landslide in the Krishna Mining Quarry at Billi Markundi claimed one life and left several others trapped under debris on Saturday. Authorities continue rescue operations, with Uttar Pradesh officials on-site. Investigations have commenced into the operational circumstances of the quarry, as police file charges against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:16 IST
A landslide at Krishna Mining Quarry in Billi Markundi, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in a fatality and left numerous laborers trapped. Rescue operations continue, with one body recovered so far.

Authorities, including ADG Piyush Mordia and MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, are mobilized on-site, deploying police, NDRF, and SDRF teams for the operation.

Investigations are underway to determine quarry operational flaws, while the police have begun filing charges against the alleged responsible parties. The community remains on alert as efforts proceed.

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

