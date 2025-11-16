Left Menu

Maharashtra's Jalyukt Shivar: From Naik's Vision to Fadnavis' Legacy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis credits former CM Vasantrao Naik for pioneering water conservation efforts that influenced the BJP's 'Jalyukt Shivar' scheme. He also highlighted Naik's contributions to the Banjara community while unveiling statues of Naik and freedom fighter Swami Ramanand Teerth in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Teerth's role in the Marathwada liberation struggle was emphasized during the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday praised Vasantrao Naik's role in pioneering water conservation initiatives, which inspired the 'Jalyukt Shivar' scheme. Naik's efforts, Fadnavis noted, helped Maharashtra achieve self-sufficiency in foodgrains and water resources.

The CM made these remarks at a statue unveiling ceremony for Naik and the bust of freedom fighter Swami Ramanand Teerth in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He also announced a Rs 700 crore investment for the welfare of the Banjara community, providing village status to settlements.

Fadnavis recalled Marathwada's liberation struggle, led by Swami Ramanand Teerth against Nizam rule, emphasizing Teerth's mobilization of thousands for the cause. The bust's unveiling, delayed from 2025, was executed to remind of the region's historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

