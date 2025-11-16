Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Rs 30 Lakh Heroin Bust

In a significant bust, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two men in possession of heroin valued at Rs 30 lakh, officials reported on Sunday.

The operation led to the seizure of 282 gm of heroin and the apprehension of Firoz, 22, and Sompal, 26, after coordinated raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a November 4 tip-off about suspected supplier Firoz's movements in Shastri Park, law enforcement successfully apprehended him, confiscating 262 gm of heroin from his possession, alongside his motorcycle.

Further interrogation revealed Firoz's network, leading to the capture of his associate Sompal in Bareilly on November 8, where an additional 20 gm of the substance was confiscated. The police continue to investigate, aiming to dismantle the entire drug supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)