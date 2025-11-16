Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

Australia has cautiously welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift tariffs on beef imports. The move comes as Trump dropped tariffs on over 200 food items amid rising grocery prices in the U.S. Australia, the largest red meat exporter to the U.S., views it as a positive shift but continues to push for a complete removal of U.S. tariffs on its goods.

Geopolitical tensions rise as Lebanon plans to file a UN complaint against Israel regarding a border wall extending beyond the 'Blue Line'. The demarcation, established by the United Nations, has been breached according to the Lebanese presidency, invoking further diplomatic challenges.

Meanwhile, Roman Abramovich dismisses as baseless a criminal investigation in Jersey relating to his assets. Concurrently, the Vatican has returned 62 indigenous artifacts to Canada as a gesture of reconciliation. In India, a police station blast results in multiple casualties, adding to an already tense regional climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)