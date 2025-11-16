Tragedy Strikes in Vaishali: Boy Found Dead in Hostel

A seven-year-old boy was discovered dead in a private hostel in Bihar's Vaishali district, sparking tensions in the region. According to police reports, his body was found on Sunday in his room near Gopalpur Chowk, Hajipur.

The authorities have detained the hostel controller and four other individuals for questioning, as part of the investigation into the boy's untimely death. A forensic team is examining the crime scene while officers diligently review the hostel's CCTV footage for any leads.

Following the incident, locals, angered by the tragic news, took to vandalizing the hostel. The boy's family alleges his throat was slit, prompting the police to send the body for post-mortem examination as further actions hinge on their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)