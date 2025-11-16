Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Vaishali: Boy Found Dead in Hostel

In Vaishali, Bihar, a seven-year-old boy was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a hostel room. Authorities apprehended five individuals for questioning. As tensions rise, locals vandalized the hostel. The family claims it was murder, with law enforcement conducting forensic examinations and reviewing CCTV footage to unravel the mystery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaishali | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old boy was discovered dead in a private hostel in Bihar's Vaishali district, sparking tensions in the region. According to police reports, his body was found on Sunday in his room near Gopalpur Chowk, Hajipur.

The authorities have detained the hostel controller and four other individuals for questioning, as part of the investigation into the boy's untimely death. A forensic team is examining the crime scene while officers diligently review the hostel's CCTV footage for any leads.

Following the incident, locals, angered by the tragic news, took to vandalizing the hostel. The boy's family alleges his throat was slit, prompting the police to send the body for post-mortem examination as further actions hinge on their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

