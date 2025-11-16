Left Menu

Stress and Politics Hover Over Kolkata's Voter Revision Drive

A Booth Level Officer in Kolkata fell ill, raising concerns about the workload during the Special Intensive Revision. This led to political debates involving BLOs' work conditions, the role of the Election Commission, and political parties' narratives about the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:49 IST
Stress and Politics Hover Over Kolkata's Voter Revision Drive
  • Country:
  • India

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kolkata experienced health issues due to stress from the workload associated with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), prompting his family to speak out.

Admitted to a private hospital, Animesh Nandi's condition is stable, despite the pressure faced alongside his teaching duties.

The situation has sparked political disputes as leaders from different parties argue over the Election Commission's handling of the process and the resulting burden on BLOs.

TRENDING

1
Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

 India
2
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
3
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India
4
Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025