Stress and Politics Hover Over Kolkata's Voter Revision Drive

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kolkata experienced health issues due to stress from the workload associated with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), prompting his family to speak out.

Admitted to a private hospital, Animesh Nandi's condition is stable, despite the pressure faced alongside his teaching duties.

The situation has sparked political disputes as leaders from different parties argue over the Election Commission's handling of the process and the resulting burden on BLOs.