Karnataka's Hate Speech Bill Sparks Political Row

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Karnataka government of using the newly proposed Hate Speech Bill to suppress critics and evade responsibility. The bill, which was introduced in the Assembly, proposes penalties including a 10-year jail term and fines up to Rs 1 lakh.

Reacting to the developments, Joshi, in a social media post, questioned whether the bill is intended to curb hate speech or suppress freedom of expression. He alleged that the real motive is to silence dissent and impose political control through intimidation.

In contrast, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar insisted the bill is essential for protecting constitutional principles and preventing provocative political discourse. He argued that the legislation targets no one and only seeks to maintain constitutional integrity.

