Ecuador Captures Notorious Drug Lord 'Pipo' in Spain

Ecuador's authorities, in coordination with Spanish police, have successfully apprehended Wilmer Geovanny Chavarria, the notorious leader of the Los Lobos gang. President Daniel Noboa confirmed the arrest on Sunday, praising Spanish police for their collaboration.

Notably known as 'Pipo,' Chavarria had a formidable hold on illegal mining operations and drug trafficking routes linked with Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel. His elusive nature was marked by a fake death and a new identity in Europe, from where he continued to mastermind violent crimes in Ecuador.

According to Interior Minister John Reimberg, Chavarria has been implicated in at least 400 deaths and ran criminal activities from prison between 2011 and 2019. Despite efforts to combat gang violence, crime rates have soared as power struggles emerge following Chavarria's capture. The arrest comes amidst a national referendum concerning the re-establishment of foreign military bases, touted as pivotal in the fight against organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)