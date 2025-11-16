Breakthrough Arrest in Red Fort Car Bomb Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency has made significant progress in the investigation of the Red Fort car bomb blast, resulting in the arrest of Amir Rashid Ali. He is accused of collaborating with Dr Umar Un Nabi, identified as the suicide bomber responsible for the devastating attack that claimed 13 lives.

Ali's arrest followed an extensive search operation after NIA took the case from the Delhi Police. The suspect, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly facilitated the acquisition of the car used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device in the attack, which occurred on November 10 near the historic Red Fort.

The NIA has confirmed Dr Umar Un Nabi's identity through forensic evidence, associating him with the bombing. Ongoing investigations involve multiple law enforcement agencies, working in coordination to dig deeper into the conspiracy and additional parties involved.

