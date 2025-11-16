Left Menu

Breakthrough Arrest in Red Fort Car Bomb Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Amir Rashid Ali, linked to the Red Fort car bomb blast case. Investigations uncovered his involvement with alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi. The agency continues to pursue leads in conjunction with regional law enforcement agencies to unearth a larger conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:15 IST
Breakthrough Arrest in Red Fort Car Bomb Attack Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency has made significant progress in the investigation of the Red Fort car bomb blast, resulting in the arrest of Amir Rashid Ali. He is accused of collaborating with Dr Umar Un Nabi, identified as the suicide bomber responsible for the devastating attack that claimed 13 lives.

Ali's arrest followed an extensive search operation after NIA took the case from the Delhi Police. The suspect, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly facilitated the acquisition of the car used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device in the attack, which occurred on November 10 near the historic Red Fort.

The NIA has confirmed Dr Umar Un Nabi's identity through forensic evidence, associating him with the bombing. Ongoing investigations involve multiple law enforcement agencies, working in coordination to dig deeper into the conspiracy and additional parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest

Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest

 India
2
Shatrughan Sinha Praises Nitish Kumar, Raising Political Eyebrows

Shatrughan Sinha Praises Nitish Kumar, Raising Political Eyebrows

 India
3
Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Standoff

Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Stando...

 India
4
AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025