Maoist Couple Surrenders Amidst Rising Anti-Naxal Operations in Odisha
A Maoist couple, each with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered to police in Odisha's Kandhamal district. Originally from Chhattisgarh, they left the CPI(Maoist) citing unethical practices and intimidation tactics. The couple will be rehabilitated as per government guidelines.
A Maoist couple, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, surrendered to authorities in Odisha's Kandhamal district. The couple, known as Unga Kalmu alias Kishore and Mase Madvi, appeared before Inspector-General of Southern Range Niti Shekhar at the district police headquarters.
Originating from Chhattisgarh, the duo had been integral members of the CPI(Maoist) since 2018, actively participating in the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali division and focusing efforts on the North-South corridor from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh via southern Odisha.
The couple cited disillusionment with the Maoist's unethical activities, false promises, and intimidation of locals as reasons for their surrender. They will be rehabilitated under the government's surrender and rehabilitation scheme.
