Naxal Surrender Marks New Dawn for Bastar's Peaceful Future

In a pivotal development, 35 Naxalites laid down their arms across five districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, hours before the Center's deadline to uproot Left Wing Extremism expired. This large-scale surrender included 25 members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, exemplifying a notable victory for the state's 'Poona Margem' initiative aimed at social rehabilitation.

Officials disclosed that a record haul of 93 weapons, Rs 2.90 crore in cash, and 7.20 kg of gold was retrieved from Maoist hideouts in Bijapur. This represents the highest-ever seizure recorded in anti-Naxal operations to date, significantly weakening the militants' operational capabilities in the region.

Inspector General Sundarraj Pattlingam highlighted the surrender and seizures as pivotal strides toward a peaceful and progressive future for Bastar. With ongoing coordination among various police and armed units, authorities are optimistic about Bastar's transformation into a hub of development, culture, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)