High Tensions in Bangladesh: Awaiting Verdict on Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh braces for unrest ahead of the tribunal verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused of crimes against humanity. Security is heightened, protests intensify, and significant political implications loom over the nation as Hasina, tried in absentia, faces potentially severe sentencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:17 IST
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Security measures in Bangladesh have intensified as the nation anticipates a tribunal verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused of crimes against humanity. Authorities have been empowered to take harsh actions against protesters, reflecting the tensions surging throughout the country.

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh is poised to deliver its ruling against Hasina, who stands trial in absentia. Prosecutors advocate for the death penalty, attributing her as the mastermind behind violent protests last year, which resulted in significant casualties.

As the country awaits, with security forces ready to clamp down on potential unrest, political and social landscapes hang in the balance. Hasina's supporters claim these legal proceedings are politically motivated, adding further complexities to the already fraught scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

