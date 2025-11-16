High Tensions in Bangladesh: Awaiting Verdict on Sheikh Hasina

Security measures in Bangladesh have intensified as the nation anticipates a tribunal verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused of crimes against humanity. Authorities have been empowered to take harsh actions against protesters, reflecting the tensions surging throughout the country.

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh is poised to deliver its ruling against Hasina, who stands trial in absentia. Prosecutors advocate for the death penalty, attributing her as the mastermind behind violent protests last year, which resulted in significant casualties.

As the country awaits, with security forces ready to clamp down on potential unrest, political and social landscapes hang in the balance. Hasina's supporters claim these legal proceedings are politically motivated, adding further complexities to the already fraught scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)