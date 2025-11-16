West Bengal's Comprehensive Voter Roll Revision Nears Completion

The Election Commission has announced significant advancements in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which commenced on December 4. An impressive 7.61 crore enumeration forms have been successfully distributed throughout the state.

According to an official from the Election Commission, 99.42 percent of the electorate in West Bengal have been covered in this extensive exercise so far.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal emphasized the importance of timely action, directing district election officials to ensure the collection of completed enumeration forms by the end of November. The deadline for submitting these forms remains December 4.