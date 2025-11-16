West Bengal's Comprehensive Voter Roll Revision Nears Completion
The Election Commission reported substantial progress in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with 99.42% of 7.66 crore electors reached. Chief Electoral Officer Agarwal urged the completion of form collection by November end, ahead of the December 4 submission deadline.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has announced significant advancements in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which commenced on December 4. An impressive 7.61 crore enumeration forms have been successfully distributed throughout the state.
According to an official from the Election Commission, 99.42 percent of the electorate in West Bengal have been covered in this extensive exercise so far.
Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal emphasized the importance of timely action, directing district election officials to ensure the collection of completed enumeration forms by the end of November. The deadline for submitting these forms remains December 4.
ALSO READ
TMC Stands Firm with Matua Community: A Battle Over Electoral Rolls
Opposition can't explain poll rout even to their workers and blaming EVMs, EC and electoral rolls' revision: PM Modi in Surat.
Stalin Criticizes AIADMK Over Supreme Court Petition on Electoral Rolls
Electoral Rolls Challenge: Supreme Court Seeks EC's Response
Call for a Special Intensive Revision of Manipur's Electoral Rolls