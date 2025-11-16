Left Menu

West Bengal's Comprehensive Voter Roll Revision Nears Completion

The Election Commission reported substantial progress in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with 99.42% of 7.66 crore electors reached. Chief Electoral Officer Agarwal urged the completion of form collection by November end, ahead of the December 4 submission deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:20 IST
West Bengal's Comprehensive Voter Roll Revision Nears Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has announced significant advancements in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which commenced on December 4. An impressive 7.61 crore enumeration forms have been successfully distributed throughout the state.

According to an official from the Election Commission, 99.42 percent of the electorate in West Bengal have been covered in this extensive exercise so far.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal emphasized the importance of timely action, directing district election officials to ensure the collection of completed enumeration forms by the end of November. The deadline for submitting these forms remains December 4.

TRENDING

1
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
2
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India
4
Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025