Kerala Sounds Alarm Over Excessive Voter Exclusions in Electoral Rolls Revision

The Kerala government has raised alarms about potential errors in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming around 25 lakh voters may have been unjustly omitted. The state demands an extension of the deadline to address exclusions and insists on accurate voter lists to ensure fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:23 IST
The Kerala government has expressed grave concerns to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to the state's claims, approximately 25 lakh voters might have been erroneously excluded from the lists, as reported by official sources on Monday.

In a letter penned by the Chief Secretary to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, issues in the SIR process were highlighted, urging for an extension of the deadline to submit enumeration forms. It was alleged that voters had been removed under various categories, risking the disenfranchisement of many eligible citizens.

The Kerala government further noted that prominent residents, including current and former state officials, are among those affected. The state has called for the EC to release booth-wise and Assembly constituency-wise lists to enable verification and correction and requests an extension to rectify the reported errors, emphasizing the necessity of a faultless voter list to uphold electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

