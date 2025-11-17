Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash in Simiatug: A Grim Reminder of Road Safety

A devastating bus crash in Simiatug, central Ecuador, has claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals and injured over 10 others. The incident occurred while the bus was traveling on an inter-provincial route between Simiatug and Ambato. Emergency response teams are assessing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 17-11-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

A tragic bus accident in Simiatug, central Ecuador, has resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people and left more than 10 injured. The country's disaster agency announced the grim news on social media this Sunday.

The unfortunate incident took place as a bus was navigating the inter-provincial route connecting the cities of Simiatug and Ambato. Details regarding the cause of the crash remain scarce as investigations continue.

Emergency response teams have been dispatched to the scene, working tirelessly to manage the crisis and provide assistance to those affected. This accident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

