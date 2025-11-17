Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

A missile attack in Balakliia, eastern Ukraine, resulted in three deaths and ten injuries, including three children. The assault targeted the city's center, with most victims hospitalized. The attack has yet to receive a response from Moscow, and independent verification is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 07:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

A violent missile strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia claimed three lives and left ten injured, including three children, according to regional military officials in Kharkiv.

The city center was struck overnight, injuring children born in 2007, 2010, and 2011, explained Vitali Karabanov, head of Balakliia's military administration, via the Telegram app. Nine of the injured are currently hospitalized.

No immediate response was issued from Moscow regarding the attack, and Reuters has not independently verified Karabanov's account.

