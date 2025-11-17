Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

A violent missile strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia claimed three lives and left ten injured, including three children, according to regional military officials in Kharkiv.

The city center was struck overnight, injuring children born in 2007, 2010, and 2011, explained Vitali Karabanov, head of Balakliia's military administration, via the Telegram app. Nine of the injured are currently hospitalized.

No immediate response was issued from Moscow regarding the attack, and Reuters has not independently verified Karabanov's account.