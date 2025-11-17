Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds Amidst White Collar Terror Case

Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller, died after setting himself ablaze following police questioning in connection with a terror module case. His son remains in custody. Officials link Wani to Dr. Muzaffar Rather, a key figure in the case, who is reportedly in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 09:45 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller, succumbed to injuries after setting himself on fire. The incident occurred following his police questioning related to a terror module case.

Wani's critical condition led him from Qazigund to an initial hospital in Anantnag, before being moved to SMHS hospital where he later died. His son remains under police custody for further inquiries.

Wani's connection with Dr. Muzaffar Rather, a central figure in the 'white collar terror module', sheds light on the case's complex dynamics. Dr. Muzaffar is believed to be in Afghanistan while his brother was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.

