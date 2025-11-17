Diplomatic Row: Japan and China's Tensions Over Taiwan

Tensions between Japan and China have heightened, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan's strategic importance. Japan's Foreign Ministry is set to engage with Chinese officials to pacify the situation.

China's response included a travel warning for its citizens. Meanwhile, Takaichi and China's Premier Li Qiang are expected to meet during the G20 summit in South Africa.

The diplomatic spat has already impacted tourism-sensitive stocks in Japan, reflecting economic concerns if Chinese tourism sees a decline similar to past disputes.