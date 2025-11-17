Sabotage Explosion Disrupts Key Polish Rail Line

An explosion, resultant from a deliberate act of sabotage, has destroyed a section of railway track on Poland's crucial Warsaw-Lublin route, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The incident occurred near Mika village and involved the detonation of an explosive device, causing substantial damage to the rail line.

Tusk disclosed the event via the social media platform X, highlighting the implications on the nation's critical transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)