Sabotage Explosion Disrupts Key Polish Rail Line
An explosion, resulting from sabotage, destroyed a railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route, as confirmed by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This act targeted the infrastructure near Mika village, causing significant disruption to the rail network on one of Poland's essential transport routes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:33 IST
An explosion, resultant from a deliberate act of sabotage, has destroyed a section of railway track on Poland's crucial Warsaw-Lublin route, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
The incident occurred near Mika village and involved the detonation of an explosive device, causing substantial damage to the rail line.
Tusk disclosed the event via the social media platform X, highlighting the implications on the nation's critical transport infrastructure.
