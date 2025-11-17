Anil Ambani's Virtual Standoff with Enforcement Directorate

Anil Ambani, the high-profile chairman of Reliance Group, has once again refused to comply with a summons from the Enforcement Directorate, opting instead for a virtual appearance in a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). His unusual request was submitted after missing the initial summons on November 14.

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly rejected Ambani's offer for a virtual deposition, instead serving him with a fresh summons. As of now, it's uncertain whether a third summons will be issued. The investigation centers on the alleged diversion of funds from the Jaipur-Reengus highway project, a scandal that has unveiled a sprawling international hawala network.

This intricate network, reportedly involving a large sum of money exceeding Rs 600 crore, has embroiled Ambani in a case dating back to 2010. The Reliance Infrastructure awarded an EPC contract for the highway construction back then, a time when Ambani wasn't involved in the daily management of the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)