Controversy Surrounds Kerala's SIR Exercise Following Tragic Incident

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala experienced disruptions on Monday as booth-level officers staged a work boycott in response to the alleged work-related suicide of an officer.

Aneesh George, 44, a booth-level officer in Kannur, was found dead at his home, with family members attributing his suicide to pressure from the SIR exercise. Union protests erupted across Kerala, demanding a halt to the exercise and less pressure on BLOs.

Political debates have intensified, with allegations of CPI(M) and BJP interference, as well as demands for a thorough investigation by the state government and Election Commission.

