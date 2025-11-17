Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Kerala's SIR Exercise Following Tragic Incident

The Special Intensive Revision exercise in Kerala faced backlash after the suicide of BLO Aneesh George, allegedly due to work pressure. Protests by government employee unions and political disputes have erupted, with calls to halt SIR and examine political interference. George's family cited severe job strain as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:12 IST
Controversy Surrounds Kerala's SIR Exercise Following Tragic Incident
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala experienced disruptions on Monday as booth-level officers staged a work boycott in response to the alleged work-related suicide of an officer.

Aneesh George, 44, a booth-level officer in Kannur, was found dead at his home, with family members attributing his suicide to pressure from the SIR exercise. Union protests erupted across Kerala, demanding a halt to the exercise and less pressure on BLOs.

Political debates have intensified, with allegations of CPI(M) and BJP interference, as well as demands for a thorough investigation by the state government and Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

 India
4
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025