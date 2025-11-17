Controversy Surrounds Kerala's SIR Exercise Following Tragic Incident
The Special Intensive Revision exercise in Kerala faced backlash after the suicide of BLO Aneesh George, allegedly due to work pressure. Protests by government employee unions and political disputes have erupted, with calls to halt SIR and examine political interference. George's family cited severe job strain as the cause.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala experienced disruptions on Monday as booth-level officers staged a work boycott in response to the alleged work-related suicide of an officer.
Aneesh George, 44, a booth-level officer in Kannur, was found dead at his home, with family members attributing his suicide to pressure from the SIR exercise. Union protests erupted across Kerala, demanding a halt to the exercise and less pressure on BLOs.
Political debates have intensified, with allegations of CPI(M) and BJP interference, as well as demands for a thorough investigation by the state government and Election Commission.
