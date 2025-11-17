Illegal Shelter Demolished in Jagatsinghpur Amidst Bangladeshis Controversy
On Monday, Jagatsinghpur district authorities demolished a house on government land allegedly harboring illegal Bangladeshi migrants. The demolition followed an attack on police by the house's occupants. An investigation is ongoing to determine potential organized crime links and verify the occupants' origins.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move by the Jagatsinghpur district administration, a house illegally constructed on government land was demolished on Monday. The house was suspected of sheltering Bangladeshi nationals, following a violent encounter with police personnel, which left two officers injured.
District Collector J Sonal, who oversaw the demolition, affirmed that legal measures are being strictly enforced. He said stern action will be taken against officials who allowed the unauthorized construction and ensured utility connections to the structure. The administration is collaborating with the West Bengal government to authenticate the occupiers' identities.
Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma reported the arrest of two individuals for assaulting police. During the operation, law enforcement discovered weapons at the site. Investigations reveal that over 30 suspected Bangladeshis had resided at the location under one Siku Khan, with Sikandar Alam identified as their leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC directs chief wildlife warden to ensure demolition of all unauthorised structures in Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in 3 months.
Mufti Urges Lawful Action After House Demolition in Kashmir
Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur
House Demolitions: Questionable Strategy in Terrorism Fight
Explosive End: Demolition Tied to Delhi Blast Suspect