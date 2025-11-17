Left Menu

Illegal Shelter Demolished in Jagatsinghpur Amidst Bangladeshis Controversy

On Monday, Jagatsinghpur district authorities demolished a house on government land allegedly harboring illegal Bangladeshi migrants. The demolition followed an attack on police by the house's occupants. An investigation is ongoing to determine potential organized crime links and verify the occupants' origins.

In a decisive move by the Jagatsinghpur district administration, a house illegally constructed on government land was demolished on Monday. The house was suspected of sheltering Bangladeshi nationals, following a violent encounter with police personnel, which left two officers injured.

District Collector J Sonal, who oversaw the demolition, affirmed that legal measures are being strictly enforced. He said stern action will be taken against officials who allowed the unauthorized construction and ensured utility connections to the structure. The administration is collaborating with the West Bengal government to authenticate the occupiers' identities.

Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma reported the arrest of two individuals for assaulting police. During the operation, law enforcement discovered weapons at the site. Investigations reveal that over 30 suspected Bangladeshis had resided at the location under one Siku Khan, with Sikandar Alam identified as their leader.

