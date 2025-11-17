Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Law

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Rajasthan government regarding a petition challenging the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025. The Jaipur Catholic Welfare Society filed the plea, raising issues of legislative competence. The case links with several other pleas across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:02 IST
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has turned its attention to the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025, by seeking a response from the state government. A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has issued a notice to the Rajasthan administration following a petition filed by the Jaipur Catholic Welfare Society.

The petitioner questions the legislative competence of the Act and cites constitutional limitations. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the petitioner, highlights that similar issues are under review in other pending cases at the Supreme Court. However, Dhavan insists their plea raises distinct questions.

With responses anticipated in four weeks, the case has been tagged alongside other petitions challenging anti-conversion laws in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, among others. The apex court previously indicated the possibility of staying these laws, pending the submission of replies.

TRENDING

1
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

 India
2
Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

 India
3
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

 India
4
Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025