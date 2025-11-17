Supreme Court Scrutinizes Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Law

The Supreme Court has turned its attention to the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025, by seeking a response from the state government. A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has issued a notice to the Rajasthan administration following a petition filed by the Jaipur Catholic Welfare Society.

The petitioner questions the legislative competence of the Act and cites constitutional limitations. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the petitioner, highlights that similar issues are under review in other pending cases at the Supreme Court. However, Dhavan insists their plea raises distinct questions.

With responses anticipated in four weeks, the case has been tagged alongside other petitions challenging anti-conversion laws in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, among others. The apex court previously indicated the possibility of staying these laws, pending the submission of replies.