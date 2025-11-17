Supreme Court to Hear CPI's Challenge on Political Flagpole Removal
The Supreme Court will examine a plea by the Communist Party of India against a Madras High Court directive mandating the removal of permanent flagpoles from public areas in Tamil Nadu. Notices were issued to relevant parties to respond, and similar pending petitions were tagged to the case.
The Supreme Court has decided to review a new plea submitted by the Communist Party of India. This plea contests a Madras High Court ruling requiring the dismantling of permanent political flagpoles from public spaces in Tamil Nadu.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued official notices to the Tamil Nadu government and other relevant entities, demanding their response to the plea. The court advised maintaining the current status.
The plea has been tagged alongside other pending petitions surrounding the same issue. Earlier, the Madras High Court affirmed an order from a single judge compelling political parties and community and religious groups to remove their permanent flagpoles from public locations within a 12-week timeframe.
