Supreme Court Stands Firm on 50% Reservation Cap in Maharashtra Local Elections

The Supreme Court has warned the Maharashtra government against exceeding a 50% reservation limit in the upcoming local body elections. The court, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, insisted on adhering to pre-2022 conditions, as recommended by the J K Banthia Commission's 27% OBC quota report.

The court scheduled a hearing for November 19 following Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's request but stressed the importance of staying within the reservation cap. The apex court maintained that exceeding this limit could result in the elections being stayed and emphasized its commitment to prior constitutional mandates.

Concerns were raised regarding allegations of reservations reaching 70% in some instances, prompting the issuance of notices. With the nomination deadline looming, the court's directive remains pivotal in ensuring compliance with its previous orders.