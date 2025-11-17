Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Saudi Arabia: Telangana Responds

The Telangana government is sending a team led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin to Saudi Arabia. The team will facilitate relief efforts following a fatal bus accident involving Hyderabad residents. The government will provide ex-gratia and conduct funerals in accordance with religious traditions.

Updated: 17-11-2025 17:56 IST
  • India

In response to the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the Telangana government has mobilized a coordinated relief effort. Led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, a team will depart to assist in relief operations and support affected families.

The accident, which occurred near Madina, claimed the lives of at least 45 individuals, most of whom were Hyderabad residents. The deceased were on a pilgrimage to Madina when their bus collided with an oil tanker, leading to this unfortunate event.

As part of the relief measures, the Telangana government will provide Rs five lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and ensure that funeral rites align with religious customs in Saudi Arabia. The delegation also includes members from Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and a Minorities Welfare Department official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

