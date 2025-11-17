Govt Approves 17 New ECMS Projects, Boosting India’s Electronics Value Chain

The Government of India has taken a major step toward strengthening the nation’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem by approving 17 additional proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). This follows the earlier approval of seven applications worth ₹5,532 crore, bringing a new wave of investment and momentum to India’s rapidly expanding electronics sector.

The second tranche of approvals involves ₹7,172 crore in investment, a cumulative projected production value of ₹65,111 crore, and the creation of 11,808 direct high-skill jobs. Combined with earlier clearances, ECMS has now become one of the largest coordinated pushes for deep-level component manufacturing ever undertaken in the country.

A Nationwide Manufacturing Surge Across 9 States

The newly approved units are distributed across Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. This geographical spread reflects the Centre’s strategy of ensuring balanced regional growth, promoting industrial dispersal, and expanding high-value manufacturing capacities beyond traditional metropolitan clusters.

The distribution also strengthens India’s emerging electronics corridors—from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the south to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir in the north—aligning with the government’s vision of creating competitive, innovation-driven regional electronics hubs.

Wide Range of High-Value Components and Sub-Assemblies

The 17 approved projects span a broad spectrum of critical components needed for modern electronics manufacturing. These cover essential inputs for sectors such as smartphones, IT hardware, wearables, automotive electronics, electric vehicles, 5G telecom, medical technology, defence electronics, and renewable energy.

Key components approved include:

India’s first-ever Optical Transceiver (SFP) manufacturing facilities Jabil Circuit India Private Limited Zetchem Supply Chain Services Private Limited

Precision Oscillators for communication, computing, and industrial electronics Rakon India Private Limited

High-end Enclosures for laptops and smartwatches Aequs Consumer Products Private Limited

Camera Modules for the automotive, consumer electronics, and mobility sectors ASUX Safety Components India Pvt Ltd Uno Minda Limited Syrma Mobility Pvt Ltd

Connectors for electronic applications TE Connectivity India Pvt Ltd

Multi-Layer PCBs (MLPCBs) by nine companies: Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd Secure Circuits Ltd Zetfab India Pvt Ltd Ehoome IOT Pvt Ltd Sierra Circuits (India) Pvt Ltd Meena Electrotech Pvt Ltd AT & S India Pvt Ltd Micropack Pvt Ltd Infopower Technologies Pvt Ltd



These components are the backbone of modern electronic manufacturing and are essential for reducing import reliance, strengthening supply chains, and enhancing India’s value addition within the global electronics industry.

ECMS: Driving India Toward $500 Billion Manufacturing Ambition

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that ECMS is pivotal for achieving the government’s long-term vision of $500 billion electronics manufacturing output by 2030–31. He noted that India is moving beyond mere assembly and into deep-level components manufacturing, enabling full value chain integration—from silicon to systems.

The Minister appreciated industry partners for their confidence in India’s electronics reforms and highlighted the Centre’s proactive engagement, transparent processes, and timely approvals, which have dramatically accelerated project implementation timelines.

Industry Applauds MeitY’s Fast-Track, Solution-Oriented Approach

Approved applicants expressed strong gratitude for the Ministry’s clear communication, predictable regulatory environment, and fast-track decision-making. Industry leaders noted that:

MeitY’s consultative approach has strengthened trust

Stable policy frameworks have incentivized large-scale investments

ECMS’s targeted support has boosted India’s global credibility

The ECMS is shaping India into a trusted, resilient, and globally competitive supply chain partner, especially as global companies seek alternative manufacturing destinations beyond China.

India Launches 1st-Gen Energy-Efficient Edge SoC: ARKA-GKT1

A major highlight of the event was the launch of ARKA-GKT1, India’s first-generation energy-efficient Edge Silicon Chip (SoC). Developed jointly by Cyient Semiconductors Pvt Ltd and Azimuth AI, the SoC represents another major milestone in India’s semiconductor and embedded systems ecosystem.

Key features of ARKA-GKT1 include:

Platform-on-a-Chip architecture

Integrated compute cores and hardware accelerators

Ultra power-efficient design

Secure sensing and data-processing capabilities

Up to 10x improved performance

Lower costs and reduced system complexity

The chip is tailored for:

Smart energy grids

Industrial IoT

Smart meters and batteries

Urban infrastructure and smart cities

Edge computing applications

This innovation highlights India’s rapid shift from assembly-driven electronics manufacturing to a product-driven, IP-led semiconductor ecosystem.

Strong Support from Minister of State

The Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and IT reiterated that ECMS proves India is ready to compete with global manufacturing powers. He emphasized that the initiative reflects India’s unwavering commitment to building resilient, trusted, and high-performance technology supply chains, aligned with global standards.

ECMS Event in Collaboration with ICEA

All announcements were made during the event titled: “Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme: The Foundation for a Globally Competitive Electronics Value Chain,” organized by the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA)—one of the leading industry groups driving India’s mobile and electronics manufacturing growth.

A Major Leap Toward Global Leadership in Electronics

With these fresh approvals, ECMS has set the stage for:

Deepening India’s component manufacturing

Strengthening domestic supply chains

Boosting value addition and reducing import dependence

Generating high-quality employment

Expanding exports and strengthening global competitiveness

Accelerating India’s journey toward electronics self-reliance

The second tranche marks a transformative step in India’s mission to become a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse, capable of producing high-tech components, advanced semiconductors, and world-class hardware for the world.

Tags: