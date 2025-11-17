High Court Case: Family Drama Over Sunjay Kapur's Alleged Will

The Delhi High Court has called for a response from Priya Kapur, the widow of the late Sunjay Kapur, regarding a plea by his children with actor Karisma Kapoor. The children have challenged the authenticity of their father's supposed will, alleging that it is a forgery orchestrated by Priya Kapur.

Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal has issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor of the contested will, asking them to reply within three weeks. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on December 16. The children of Karisma Kapoor assert that the alleged will, which reportedly involves assets amounting to Rs 30,000 crore, was fabricated.

In defense, Priya Kapur's counsel dismissed the accusations as unfounded, pointing out that the plaintiffs had not initially contested Sunjay Kapur's signature. The court is also considering an interim injunction to prevent Priya Kapur from managing the disputed assets. A related hearing will continue on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)